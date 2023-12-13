Automatic Data Processing Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of ADP

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.4 per share, payable on 2024-01-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Automatic Data Processing Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Automatic Data Processing Inc Do?

ADP is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing the full scope of businesses from micro to global enterprises. ADP was established in 1949 and serves over 1 million clients primarily in the United States. ADP's employer services segment offers payroll, human capital management solutions, human resources outsourcing, insurance and retirement services. The smaller but faster-growing professional employer organization segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and midsize businesses through a co-employment model.

1732340258760093696.png

A Glimpse at Automatic Data Processing Inc's Dividend History

Automatic Data Processing Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1975, currently distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. As a testament to its commitment to shareholders, Automatic Data Processing Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1975, earning the prestigious title of a dividend aristocrat. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1732340279991660544.png

Breaking Down Automatic Data Processing Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Automatic Data Processing Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.17% and a forward dividend yield of 2.44%, indicating anticipated increases in dividend payments over the next 12 months. The company's impressive dividend growth rates are 10.80% over the past three years, 12.40% over five years, and 11.10% over the past decade. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for Automatic Data Processing Inc stock is approximately 3.89%.

1732340300996734976.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. Automatic Data Processing Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.59 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting a healthy balance between distributing earnings and retaining funds for future growth. Coupled with a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, Automatic Data Processing Inc demonstrates strong earnings potential, underpinned by a decade of positive net income.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Automatic Data Processing Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 signals robust growth prospects. The company's annual revenue growth rate of 8.40% outperforms approximately 60.86% of global competitors. Additionally, its 3-year EPS growth rate of 11.60% and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.00% both outperform the majority of global competitors, indicating a strong foundation for future dividend sustainability.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Automatic Data Processing Inc's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, and profitability metrics paint a picture of a company that not only values returning capital to shareholders but also demonstrates the capacity to do so sustainably. The consistent increase in dividends, coupled with robust financial health and growth prospects, positions Automatic Data Processing Inc as an attractive option for value investors focused on income-generating stocks. As investors consider their next steps, they may explore the potential of ADP's dividends in their portfolios, keeping in mind the company's strong historical performance and promising future outlook.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.