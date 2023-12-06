Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Organic Sales Dip Slightly as Company Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales decreased by 2% to $2.5 billion, with a 1% decrease on an organic basis.
  • Adjusted EBIT and EPS both declined, by 9% and 11% respectively.
  • Despite a challenging quarter, Campbell Soup Co (CPB) maintains its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance.
Article's Main Image

On December 6, 2023, Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on October 29, 2023. The company experienced a slight dip in net sales, which were reported at $2.5 billion, a 2% decrease from the previous year. Organic sales also saw a marginal decline of 1%. Despite these figures, Campbell Soup Co (CPB) has reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, signaling confidence in its future performance.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) fell by 9% to $407 million, while Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) saw an 11% decrease, landing at $0.91. The company attributes these declines to a combination of factors, including lower adjusted gross profit and increased marketing and selling expenses, which were only partially offset by lower administrative expenses.

Income Statement Insights

The gross profit margin contracted slightly to 31.3% from 32.4% in the previous year. Marketing and selling expenses rose by 10% to $222 million, driven primarily by increased spending in the Snacks segment. Administrative expenses remained stable at $158 million, with a slight decrease in adjusted administrative expenses due to lower general administrative costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Review

Net interest expense increased marginally to $48 million, and the effective tax rate rose to 24.5%. Cash flow from operations decreased to $174 million, primarily due to lower cash earnings, and capital expenditures were up significantly to $143 million. The company continued its shareholder return policy, paying out $114 million in dividends and repurchasing approximately $28 million in common stock.

Segment Performance

Segment-wise, Meals & Beverages net sales decreased by 4%, with operating earnings down by 13%. The Snacks segment fared better, with a 1% increase in organic net sales and a 5% rise in operating earnings, reflecting strong performance in core brands like Lance sandwich crackers and Goldfish crackers.

Outlook and Guidance

Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) is staying the course with its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, expecting modest earnings and margin progress, particularly in the second half of the fiscal year. The acquisition of Sovos Brands, Inc. is anticipated to close in calendar year 2024, which is not included in the current fiscal outlook but is expected to update guidance upon completion.

The company's CEO, Mark Clouse, commented on the results, stating,

Our first-quarter results were in line with our expectations, as we continue to effectively navigate the current consumer landscape, while lapping 15% growth rates from a year ago,"
and expressed confidence in the company's full-year guidance.

Investors and stakeholders can access the detailed financial tables and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the news release provided in the filing.

Conclusion

While Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) faced some headwinds in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, its reaffirmed guidance and strategic initiatives, including the upcoming Sovos Brands acquisition, suggest a steady outlook for the company. Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see if the company's efforts to navigate a challenging market environment will pay off in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Campbell Soup Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.