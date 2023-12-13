Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Reports Robust Q3 Fiscal 2023 Results

Net Sales Surge by 14.8% and EPS Climbs 37.8% as Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net sales increased by 14.8% to $480.1 million in Q3 fiscal 2023.
  • Comparable store sales saw a significant rise of 7.0%.
  • Earnings per Share (EPS) grew by 37.8%, reaching $0.51.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) raises its full-year sales and earnings outlook.
Article's Main Image

On December 6, 2023, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a strong performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The company reported a significant increase in net sales and earnings, attributing the success to robust deal flow, lower supply chain costs, and effective execution across the organization.

Financial Highlights and Performance

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) delivered impressive financial results in the third quarter. Net sales rose to $480.1 million, marking a 14.8% increase from the previous year. This growth was fueled by the opening of new stores and a 7.0% increase in comparable store sales. Gross profit followed suit, increasing by 17.9% to $194.1 million, with gross margin improving by 100 basis points to 40.4%. Operating income saw a substantial jump of 32.3%, reaching $39.1 million, and operating margin improved by 100 basis points to 8.1%.

Income Statement Breakdown

The company's income statement reflects a robust financial position. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 13.5% to $141.7 million, primarily due to new store openings and higher incentive compensation. However, these expenses leveraged down as a percentage of net sales. Net income experienced a notable increase of 37.8%, amounting to $31.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA also rose by 29.5% to $51.1 million, with a margin increase of 120 basis points to 10.6%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) reported a strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $264.0 million. The company had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and maintained total borrowings of $1.5 million related to finance lease obligations. Inventory levels increased slightly by 1.7% to $532.4 million, driven by new store growth. Capital expenditures were primarily directed towards new store development, remodeling, and distribution center expansions.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

President and CEO John Swygert expressed confidence in the company's direction, citing strong closeout deal flow and consumer demand for savings on branded merchandise. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) is raising its full-year sales and earnings guidance, reflecting the strength of its third-quarter results and positive business trends. The company's board also authorized an extension to its share repurchase program, demonstrating its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Conclusion and Investor Relations

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) has positioned itself for continued success with a solid financial foundation and strategic growth initiatives. The company's conference call to discuss the third-quarter results is available on its investor relations website, providing further insights into its performance and future prospects.

Investors and value seekers should consider Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) as a noteworthy contender in the retail space, with its strong financial performance and optimistic outlook for the fiscal year. For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc for further details.

