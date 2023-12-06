The Lovesac Co (LOVE) Reports Notable Improvement in Net Loss and Strong Gross Profit Growth in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Net Sales Rise by 14.3% and Gross Profit Jumps 36.3% Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net sales increased to $154.0 million, marking a 14.3% growth compared to the same period last year.
  • Gross profit surged by 36.3% to $88.4 million, with gross margin expanding significantly by 920 basis points.
  • Net loss improved by 68.2%, with a reduced net loss per diluted share from $(0.48) to $(0.15).
  • Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $2.5 million compared to a negative $6.9 million in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On December 6, 2023, The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on October 29, 2023. The company, renowned for its innovative and adaptable home furnishing products, reported a robust net sales growth and a substantial improvement in its net loss figures, signaling a strong performance amidst a challenging market environment.

Financial Performance Overview

The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) showcased a solid financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Net sales saw a notable increase of 14.3% year-over-year, reaching $154.0 million, driven by growth in both Showroom and Internet channels. The company's gross profit experienced a significant rise of 36.3%, amounting to $88.4 million, with gross margin expanding to 57.4% from 48.2% in the previous year. This margin expansion was primarily attributed to a decrease in total distribution and related tariff expenses, particularly inbound transportation costs.

Despite these gains, total operating expenses rose by 22.7% to $92.1 million, with selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increasing by 26.4% due to investments in payroll, selling related expenses, infrastructure, and other professional fees. Advertising and marketing expenses also went up by 10.8%, reflecting the company's continued investment in marketing initiatives to support sales growth.

However, The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) reported a significant improvement in its net loss, which was reduced by 68.2% to $2.3 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share. This improvement in net loss was further supported by an income tax benefit of $1.0 million during the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The company's balance sheet remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $37.7 million as of October 29, 2023. Total merchandise inventory decreased to $116.6 million from $154.5 million in the previous year, reflecting a strategic reduction in stock inventory and a decrease in freight capitalization.

Net cash used in operating activities for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2023, was $7.2 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. However, the year-to-date period showed a positive cash flow from operating activities of $20.1 million, a significant improvement from a cash use of $68.4 million in the prior year.

Outlook and Future Expectations

Looking ahead, The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) provided guidance for the full fiscal year of 2024, anticipating net sales in the range of $710.0 million to $720.0 million and adjusted EBITDA between $54.0 million and $62.0 million. The company also expects net income to be in the range of $22.0 million to $26.0 million, with diluted income per common share projected to be between $1.35 and $1.60.

The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) continues to focus on its Designed For Life philosophy, driving product innovation and customer engagement. With a strong balance sheet and effective execution, the company is well-positioned to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

For more detailed information and to view the full financial tables, please refer to The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Lovesac Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.