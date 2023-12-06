Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) Reports Mixed Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Non-GAAP Net Income Remains Steady; Strong Balance Sheet with No Debt

Summary
  • Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) announced third quarter fiscal year 2024 results with consolidated net revenues of $115.0 million.
  • Net income reached $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, while non-GAAP net income was $6.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.
  • The company highlighted a strengthened balance sheet with $52.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and a 27.6% reduction in year-over-year inventories.
On December 6, 2023, Vera Bradley Inc (VRA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 28, 2023. Despite facing sales challenges, the company managed to deliver a solid gross margin expansion and maintained careful expense management.

Performance Overview

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA, Financial) reported a decrease in total third quarter revenues for the Vera Bradley brand by 5.0% from the previous year, primarily due to weakness in the outlet store channel and the impact of store closures. However, Vera Bradley Indirect revenues saw an uptick compared to last year. Pura Vida, another brand under the company, experienced a sales decrease of 18.3%, attributed to declines in both wholesale and ecommerce revenues, although store sales remained robust.

Financial Highlights

The company's consolidated net revenues for the third quarter stood at $115.0 million, a decrease from $124.0 million in the prior year's third quarter. The non-GAAP net income remained relatively flat year-over-year, totaling $6.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. For the nine months ended October 28, 2023, consolidated net revenues were $337.5 million, compared to $352.9 million in the prior year period. The non-GAAP net income for the nine months showed a significant improvement, totaling $13.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA, Financial) has fortified its balance sheet with $52.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, no debt, and a substantial reduction in inventories. Net capital spending for the nine months was $2.5 million, a decrease from $7.0 million in the previous year. The company also repurchased approximately $0.5 million of its common stock during the third quarter.

Management's Perspective

CEO Jackie Ardrey commented on the company's strategic initiatives, stating,

Our efforts continue on Project Restoration, and we are very pleased with our progress to date as our associates across the Company work together to position Vera Bradley, Inc. for long-term, profitable growth."
Ardrey also emphasized the company's focus on financial discipline and strategic reactions to current market conditions.

Outlook and Guidance

Management has updated its guidance for the fiscal year ending February 3, 2024, revising the diluted earnings per share range based on performance, initiatives, and current economic trends. The company expects consolidated net revenues of $472 to $478 million, with a consolidated gross profit percentage of 54.0% to 54.5%, and consolidated diluted EPS of $0.56 to $0.62.

Overall, Vera Bradley Inc (VRA, Financial) is navigating a challenging retail environment with a strong balance sheet and strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth. Investors and stakeholders can find further details on the company's financial performance and outlook in the full earnings release and on the Vera Bradley investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vera Bradley Inc for further details.

