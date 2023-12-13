What's Driving Glacier Bancorp Inc's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI, Financial) has recently experienced a notable surge in its stock price, capturing the attention of investors and market analysts alike. Over the past week, the company's shares have seen an impressive 11.98% gain, while the past three months have witnessed a substantial 20.10% increase. With a current market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a stock price of $37.56, Glacier Bancorp's performance has been a topic of interest in the financial community. According to GF Value, the stock is currently considered modestly undervalued at a GF Value of $46.99, a slight decrease from the past GF Value of $49.2. This shift in valuation from a possible value trap to a more favorable investment opportunity suggests a positive change in investor sentiment towards the company.

Glacier Bancorp Inc: A Regional Banking Powerhouse

Glacier Bancorp Inc operates as a regional bank holding company, providing a wide array of commercial banking services across several states, including Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Glacier Bank, the company offers deposit, loan, and mortgage origination services to individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier Bancorp's growth strategy is twofold, focusing on internal growth and strategic acquisitions. The bank's loan portfolio is heavily weighted towards commercial real estate, and it relies predominantly on net interest income for its revenue. 1732419709657214976.png

Assessing Profitability

When it comes to profitability, Glacier Bancorp holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10 as of September 30, 2023. This rank is a moderate indicator of the company's financial health and its ability to sustain profitability. The Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.65%, which is more favorable than 36.87% of the companies in the industry. The Return on Assets (ROA) is at 0.91%, surpassing 47.4% of its industry peers. Notably, Glacier Bancorp has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.93% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects of Glacier Bancorp

The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, reflecting a strong trajectory in terms of revenue and profitability. Glacier Bancorp's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 5.20%, outperforming 43.52% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more impressive at 7.30%, surpassing 62.16% of its competitors. Earnings per Share (EPS) growth without Non-Recurring Items (NRI) over the past three years is at 5.50%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at a robust 10.00%. These figures indicate a consistent upward trend in Glacier Bancorp's financial performance.

Notable Shareholders in Glacier Bancorp

Among the significant shareholders of Glacier Bancorp, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest stake with 1,250,472 shares, accounting for 1.13% of the company. Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) comes in second with 229,225 shares, representing 0.21%, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 112,033 shares, making up 0.1% of the company. The involvement of these prominent investors may suggest confidence in Glacier Bancorp's market position and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Glacier Bancorp operates in a competitive banking industry, with several close rivals in terms of market capitalization. Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC, Financial) has a market cap of $3.84 billion, First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN, Financial) is valued at $4.13 billion, and TFS Financial Corp (TFSL, Financial) stands at $3.71 billion. These competitors represent a diverse range of banking institutions that vie for market share within the same operational regions as Glacier Bancorp.

Conclusion

In summary, Glacier Bancorp Inc's recent stock performance has been remarkable, with a 20.10% gain over the past three months. The company's modestly undervalued status according to GF Value, consistent profitability, and strong growth metrics position it favorably within the banking industry. The presence of significant shareholders like Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) may further bolster investor confidence. When compared to its competitors, Glacier Bancorp's market capitalization and financial health suggest that it is a formidable player in the regional banking sector. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Glacier Bancorp as it continues to navigate the financial landscape.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.