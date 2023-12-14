Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to discuss new features on the website as well as answer questions from users.

To start, he showed off some of GuruFocus' top-performing Model Portfolios, including the Most Broadly Held portfolio and the GF Score portfolio. These model portfolios are rebalanced at the beginning of each year.

Tian then discussed market valuation indicators like the Buffett Indicator, Shiller PE and the GF Value for the S&P 500 Index.

He also took a closer look at some of the new features in the All-in-One Screener. These include the new search box and new technical indicators like the Golden Cross.

Using Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial) as an example, he also showed off the Stock Discussion section within the Summary page.

Tian also answered a number of questions from users, covering bonds, the yield curve, portfolio functions and more.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!