The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) Reports Mixed Fiscal Q1 2024 Results Amidst Pending Acquisition

Net Sales Dip While Gross Profit Margin Improves; Company Updates Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net sales decreased by 5.2% year-over-year to $102.5 million in Q1 2024.
  • Gross profit margin increased by 190 basis points to 52.5% despite a slight decrease in gross profit.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 90 basis points, although net income and adjusted net income saw a decline.
  • The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) updates Fiscal Year 2024 guidance, excluding the impact from the pending acquisition of Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards.
Article's Main Image

On December 6, 2023, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the first quarter ended October 31, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net sales of 5.2% to $102.5 million compared to the same period last year. This decline was attributed to lower shipment volumes and an unfavorable brand mix impacting price/mix by 1.8%.

Financial Performance Overview

Despite the decrease in net sales, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA, Financial) saw an improvement in its gross profit margin, which rose to 52.5% from 50.6% in the prior year, due to cost of sales improvement and lower discounting. However, gross profit decreased slightly by 1.6% to $53.9 million. The company experienced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 18.4% to $30.5 million, primarily due to transaction costs related to the pending acquisition of Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards and higher depreciation expense.

Net income for the quarter was $15.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, a decrease from $19.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income also saw a decline to $17.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.7 million, a decrease of 2.7%, but the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 90 basis points.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA, Financial) ended the quarter with $21.2 million in cash. The balance sheet reflects a leverage ratio of 1.7x net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA. The company's total assets increased to $1.453 billion from $1.348 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year, while total liabilities also rose to $494.4 million from $405.3 million.

Operating activities provided $18.1 million in cash, while investing activities used $10.4 million, primarily for purchases of property and equipment. Financing activities contributed an additional $7.2 million in cash, resulting in a net increase in cash of $14.8 million for the quarter.

Management Commentary and Future Outlook

Interim President, CEO, and Chairperson Deirdre Mahlan commented on the results, stating,

We delivered a quarter at the high end of our expectations as we lapped an unseasonably strong first quarter in the prior year. In addition, we generated 90 bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion on less discounting and a focus on cost management."
Mahlan also highlighted the growth across multiple brands and the company's anticipation of the Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards acquisition.

Looking forward, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA, Financial) updated its Fiscal Year 2024 guidance, projecting net sales between $420 million and $427 million, adjusted EBITDA between $150 million and $153 million, and adjusted EPS between $0.67 and $0.69.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide further insights into its performance and strategies. Investors and interested parties can find more details on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA, Financial)'s investor relations website.

For a detailed understanding of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA, Financial)'s financials and the non-GAAP financial measures used, readers are encouraged to review the reconciliation provided in the company's filing and consider the limitations of such measures.

Investors are reminded that The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA, Financial)'s filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov and contain a thorough discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.