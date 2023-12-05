Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd Reports Robust Q3 2023 Results with Net Income of $43.6 Million

Strong Growth in Gross Premiums and Significant Improvement in Combined Ratio

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG) announces a net income of $43.6 million for Q3 2023.
  • Gross premiums written increased by 18.3% year-over-year to $474.1 million.
  • Combined ratio improved dramatically to 92.6% from 122.5% in Q3 2022.
  • Book value per share increased to $17.35, marking a 7.5% rise since the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On December 5, 2023, Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a substantial increase in net income and gross premiums written for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company's CEO, Pina Albo, expressed pride in the team's achievements, particularly in underwriting profitability, following the recent initial public offering.

Financial Performance Overview

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG, Financial) reported a net income of $44 million for the quarter, with a significant year-over-year improvement from a net loss of $136.1 million in Q3 2022. The company's annualized return on average equity stood at 9.8%. The growth in gross premiums written was a robust 18.3%, totaling $474.1 million. The overall combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, was a strong 92.6%, with both the International and Bermuda segments showing solid performance.

Income Statement Highlights

The company's underwriting income was $24.9 million, a remarkable turnaround from a loss of $66.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Catastrophe losses amounted to $7.2 million, reflecting the impact of various natural disasters. Net investment income contributed positively with $46.3 million, driven by a return of $51.3 million from the Two Sigma Hamilton Fund.

Balance Sheet and Shareholders' Equity

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG, Financial) reported total invested assets and cash of $3.8 billion, up from $3.4 billion at the end of 2022. Shareholders' equity also saw an increase to $1.8 billion from $1.7 billion at the end of the previous year. The book value per share rose to $17.35, a 7.5% increase since December 31, 2022.

Segment Performance

The International Segment saw gross premiums written increase by 14.1%, driven by growth in specialty insurance and reinsurance classes. The Bermuda Segment's gross premiums written increased by 26.9%, primarily due to expanded participation and improved pricing on casualty reinsurance and property insurance lines.

Investments and Conference Call

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG, Financial) highlighted its total investments at $2.96 billion and announced a conference call to discuss the financial results, providing an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain further insights into the company's performance.

Analysis and Future Outlook

The third-quarter results demonstrate Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG, Financial)'s strategic focus on underwriting profitability and growth in premium volumes. The company's improved combined ratio and net income reflect a successful transformation in its business operations. With the recent capital raise from its initial public offering, Hamilton is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and expand its specialty insurance and reinsurance offerings.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd (HG, Financial) remains committed to leveraging its underwriting platforms in Bermuda, at Lloyd’s, and in the US to drive future growth. The company's solid financial position and strategic initiatives suggest a positive outlook for the upcoming quarters.

For detailed financial information, the full earnings report can be accessed through the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.