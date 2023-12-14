Long-established in the Travel & Leisure industry, Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 2.91%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -4.56%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Airbnb Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have been closely correlated with long-term stock performances from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores generally yield higher returns than those with lower scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest possible rank, indicating strong potential for outperformance.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Airbnb Inc a GF Score of 60 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Airbnb Inc's Business

Airbnb Inc, with a market cap of $89.25 billion and sales of $9.6 billion, has revolutionized the travel industry since its inception in 2008. As the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, Airbnb Inc also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. With over 7 million active accommodation listings as of September 30, 2023, Airbnb's platform boasts a vast array of options from over 4 million hosts worldwide. The North American region alone contributed 47% of the company's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. Airbnb Inc's revenue is primarily generated through transaction fees for online bookings.

Profitability Breakdown

Airbnb Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Gross Margin has seen fluctuations over the past five years, with a notable decline in 2023 to 70.17%. This trend highlights the challenges Airbnb Inc faces in maintaining profitability and could be a concern for investors looking for stable financial performance.

Next Steps

Considering Airbnb Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's potential for underperformance. While the company has a strong financial strength rank, its low profitability and momentum ranks, combined with a moderate growth rank, paint a picture of a company that may struggle to replicate its past success. Investors should keep a close eye on these indicators and consider the broader market trends and Airbnb Inc's strategic initiatives when making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.