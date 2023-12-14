What's Driving Verint Systems Inc's Surprising 11% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, with a 12.58% gain over the past week and an 11.22% gain over the past three months. The current market capitalization stands at $1.77 billion, with the stock price at $27.47. Despite these gains, the GF Value suggests a note of caution, labeling the stock as a possible value trap and advising investors to think twice before making a move. This is a shift from the previous valuation three months ago, where the stock was considered significantly undervalued with a past GF Value of $48.82, compared to the current GF Value of $46.09.

Introduction to Verint Systems Inc

Verint Systems Inc, operating in the software industry, specializes in customer engagement solutions. The company's offerings are designed to help brands meet customer expectations by bridging resource gaps. The majority of Verint's revenue is generated within the United States, and its primary business segment is Customer Engagement. As investors consider the recent stock performance, understanding the company's fundamentals is crucial for making informed decisions.

1732782142699663360.png

Assessing Verint's Profitability

Verint Systems Inc holds a Profitability Rank of 6/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability. The company's operating margin is 6.37%, which is higher than 59.79% of its industry peers. In terms of return on equity (ROE), Verint has a 1.13% ROE, outperforming 46.97% of competitors. The return on assets (ROA) stands at 0.65%, and the return on invested capital (ROIC) is 0.84%, both metrics surpassing nearly half of the industry peers. Verint has maintained profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 60.11% of companies in the same space.

Growth Trajectory of Verint Systems

The Growth Rank for Verint is currently at 3/10, reflecting a lower growth trajectory in comparison to its competitors. The 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 2.60%, which is better than 35.45% of industry peers. However, the 5-year revenue growth rate per share shows a decline of 6.40%, which still outperforms 20.25% of competitors. Notably, the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is an impressive 43.20%, placing Verint better than 85% of its industry peers, indicating potential for future profitability.

Significant Shareholders in Verint Systems

Among the notable shareholders of Verint Systems Inc, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest position with 1,097,359 shares, accounting for a 1.71% share percentage. Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 304,971 shares, representing 0.47% of the company, and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) holds 55,903 shares, making up 0.09% of Verint's shares.

Competitive Landscape

When comparing Verint Systems to its competitors, AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial) has a market cap of $1.47 billion, CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS, Financial) is valued at $1.56 billion, and Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT, Financial) stands at $1.66 billion. These companies are closely matched in terms of market capitalization, making the competitive landscape quite tight for Verint Systems.

Conclusion: Verint Systems' Market Position

In summary, Verint Systems Inc has shown a strong stock performance with significant gains in the short term. However, the current GF Valuation suggests that investors should be cautious, as the stock may be a possible value trap. The company's profitability metrics are solid, with a good standing in operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC. Growth prospects appear mixed, with a strong 3-year EPS growth rate but a lower overall Growth Rank. The positions held by significant shareholders like Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) indicate a level of confidence in the company's future. Finally, when compared to its close competitors, Verint holds its own in the market cap range, suggesting a competitive stance in the software industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.