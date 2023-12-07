HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Reports Revenue Growth and Positive Non-GAAP Net Income in Q3 FY2024

Revenue Climbs 17% YOY; Non-GAAP Net Income Hits $5.6 Million

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Summary
  • HashiCorp Inc (HCP) sees a 17% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, reaching $146.1 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income reports a positive $5.6 million, marking the company's first quarter of non-GAAP profitability.
  • Total GAAP and non-GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) grow by 28% and 27% year-over-year, respectively.
  • HashiCorp Inc (HCP) released its 8-K filing on December 7, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On December 7, 2023, HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on October 31, 2023. The company reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 17%, totaling $146.1 million, and achieved a milestone with its first quarter of positive Non-GAAP net income, amounting to $5.6 million.

Financial Performance Overview

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) demonstrated robust financial health in the third quarter of FY2024. The company's revenue growth was complemented by an increase in GAAP gross profit, which reached $120.5 million, maintaining an 82% gross margin, consistent with the previous year. Non-GAAP gross profit improved to $125.4 million, representing an 86% non-GAAP gross margin, up from 85% in the same period last year.

The company also reported a significant reduction in GAAP operating loss, which was $55.6 million, down from $77.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Non-GAAP operating loss saw a similar improvement, decreasing to $10.5 million from $30.4 million year-over-year.

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) also experienced a decrease in GAAP net loss, which was $39.5 million compared to a GAAP net loss of $72.0 million in the same period last year. The Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.03 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, a significant improvement from a Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.13 in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The company's balance sheet remains strong with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $1,255.7 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.7 million, a positive shift from $15.2 million used in operating activities in the same period last year.

Customer Growth and Product Development

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) ended the third quarter with 4,354 customers, an increase from 3,648 customers at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company also reported growth in customers with $100,000 or more in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), which now stands at 877, up from 760 in the previous year.

During the quarter, HashiCorp continued to invest in its product portfolio, including updates to its HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP, Financial) and enhancements to its Terraform and Vault offerings. The company also held its global user conference, HashiConf, which had over 1,200 in-person attendees and more than 12,000 virtual participants.

Forward-Looking Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) expects total revenue to be between $148 - $150 million, with a Non-GAAP operating loss of $16 - $13 million and Non-GAAP EPS income of $0.00 - $0.02. The company anticipates a weighted average of 205.0 million fully diluted shares.

For the full fiscal year 2024, the company projects total revenue to be between $576 - $578 million, with a Non-GAAP operating loss of $89 - $86 million and a Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.14 - $0.12. The Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Margin is expected to be approximately (5)%.

Conclusion

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) has shown resilience and strategic growth in a challenging macroeconomic environment. With a focus on efficiency and increasing free cash flow, the company is well-positioned to meet its long-term opportunities. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued progress on HashiCorp's path to profitability as it capitalizes on its strong product offerings and customer base expansion.

For a detailed understanding of HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial)'s financial results, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HashiCorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.