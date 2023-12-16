Unveiling Allegion PLC (ALLE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Understanding the Intrinsic Worth of Allegion PLC in the Current Market

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 5%, adding to a 3-month gain of 2.51%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.31, investors are considering whether the stock is modestly undervalued. This analysis aims to explore the intrinsic value of Allegion PLC and provide investors with a comprehensive valuation assessment. We invite you to delve into the following analysis to understand the true value of Allegion PLC's stock.

Company Introduction

Allegion PLC is a leading global security products company, boasting prominent brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. Since its inception from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013, Allegion PLC has established a significant presence, primarily in the United States, which accounts for 73% of its sales. Competing with giants like Assa Abloy and Dormakaba, Allegion PLC's current stock price of $110.34 is set against a GF Value of $144.39, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This initial comparison sets the stage for a deeper dive into the company's financial health and market position.

1733282685318656000.png

Summarizing the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. Allegion PLC's current market cap of $10.20 billion and a stock price of $110.34 suggest that the stock may be modestly undervalued. This valuation implies that Allegion PLC's stock could offer higher long-term returns than its business growth alone might indicate.

1733282657707552768.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial in mitigating the risk of permanent capital loss. Allegion PLC's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18 ranks lower than 78.06% of its peers in the Business Services industry, signaling a need for careful analysis. However, with an overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Allegion PLC's financials are considered fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent profitability, is generally less risky. Allegion PLC's operating margin of 19.59% stands out, ranking higher than 84.83% of companies in the Business Services industry. With a decade of profitability, a revenue of $3.60 billion, and an EPS of $6.31, Allegion PLC's profitability rank is a robust 9 out of 10.

Growth is a pivotal valuation factor, often correlated with a company's stock performance. Allegion PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforms 56.54% of companies in its industry, although its EBITDA growth rate of 6.2% is less competitive, ranking lower than 59.13%.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge profitability. Allegion PLC's ROIC of 20.28 is more than double its WACC of 8.58, indicating value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial) appears modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks below a majority of its peers in the Business Services industry. For a more detailed understanding of Allegion PLC's financials, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.