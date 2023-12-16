Unveiling IES Holdings (IESC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into IES Holdings' Market Position Amidst Modest Overvaluation Concerns

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

IES Holdings Inc (IESC, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 9.25%, adding to a 3-month gain of 12.72%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.59, investors are keenly observing its stock performance. However, the pressing question remains: is IES Holdings modestly overvalued? This valuation analysis aims to shed light on the company's intrinsic value, guiding investors through a comprehensive financial examination.

Company Introduction

IES Holdings Inc (IESC, Financial) operates a diversified portfolio of subsidiaries, specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of integrated electrical and technology systems, along with providing a broad range of infrastructure products and services. The company's segments cater to a vast clientele, from large corporations to residential complexes. With a current stock price of $81.61 and a market cap of $1.70 billion, juxtaposed against a GF Value of $68.24, a detailed valuation is imperative to understand whether IES Holdings' stock stands at a fair market value or if it deviates from its intrinsic worth.

1733283561554898944.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that assesses the inherent value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and projected business outcomes. When the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it might indicate overvaluation, suggesting a potential downturn in future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line could signal undervaluation and potentially higher future returns. At present, IES Holdings (IESC, Financial) appears modestly overvalued, suggesting that its long-term stock return might lag behind its business growth.

1733283544140148736.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing, evaluating a company's financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of permanent loss. IES Holdings boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.79, outperforming 55.58% of its industry peers. With a strong financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, IES Holdings demonstrates robust financial health, positioning itself as a strong contender for investment consideration.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent profitability, typically carries less risk. IES Holdings has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $2.30 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.59 over the last twelve months. Its operating margin stands at 5.02%, reflecting a competitive position in the market. The company's profitability rank is a strong 8 out of 10, while its growth has outperformed 72.33% of the industry, showcasing its potential for value creation.

ROIC vs WACC

An effective way to measure a company's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). IES Holdings' ROIC of 14.28 surpasses its WACC of 11.59, indicating the company is generating value for its shareholders. This positive spread suggests that IES Holdings is efficiently allocating capital towards profitable investments.

Conclusion

In summary, while IES Holdings (IESC, Financial) is deemed modestly overvalued, its financial condition and profitability are robust, and its growth rate is commendable within the Construction industry. For a deeper understanding of IES Holdings' financial journey, investors are encouraged to explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.