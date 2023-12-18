Unveiling National Beverage (FIZZ)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the True Market Value of National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of 5.57%, with a 3-month performance showing a 1.19% decline. Despite these fluctuations, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.68. Investors and analysts are keen to understand, is National Beverage fairly valued in the current market? This article delves into the valuation analysis to provide a clearer picture. Read on for an in-depth assessment of National Beverage's intrinsic value and investment potential.

Company Introduction

National Beverage Corp is a prominent player in the U.S. non-alcoholic beverage industry, known for its focus on functional drinks and the popular LaCroix sparkling water brand. The company boasts a diverse product range including Rip It energy drinks, Everfresh juices, and soda brands like Shasta and Faygo. With a strong grip on its production and distribution processes, National Beverage minimizes outsourcing, utilizing warehouse distribution for large retailers, direct-store delivery for smaller outlets, and food-service distributors for various institutions. At the helm is chairman and CEO Nick Caporella, who holds over 73% of the common stock. With a current stock price of $46.58 and a market cap of $4.40 billion, we compare National Beverage's performance to its Fair Value (GF Value) of $50.06 to gauge its true market value.

1734223114537070592.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. It serves as a benchmark for the stock's fair trading value. If a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, affecting potential future returns. National Beverage (FIZZ, Financial), with its current share price, appears to be fairly valued. This assessment suggests that the long-term return of its stock should align closely with the company's growth rate.

1734223095717228544.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

When investing, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into financial resilience. National Beverage shines with a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.49, outperforming 67.59% of its industry peers. The company's financial strength is further underscored by its strong GuruFocus ranking of 8 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

A history of consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment. National Beverage has maintained profitability for the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 17.86%, ranking above 85.45% of the industry. The company's strong profitability score of 9 out of 10 reflects its robust financial health. Growth, a vital valuation component, is also noteworthy. National Beverage's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 5.5% may not lead the industry, but its EBITDA growth rate of 3.9% is competitive, signaling potential for value creation.

ROIC vs WACC

The profitability of a company can be effectively evaluated by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). National Beverage's ROIC of 55.28 is significantly higher than its WACC of 7.22, indicating efficient cash flow generation and value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, National Beverage (FIZZ, Financial) presents itself as a fairly valued investment opportunity. The company's financial condition and profitability are robust, with growth prospects that are more than adequate when compared to industry peers. For a thorough understanding of National Beverage's financial journey, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.