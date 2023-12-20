Oracle (ORCL): A Fair Assessment of Its Market Valuation

Is Oracle (ORCL) Valued Correctly in Today's Volatile Market?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily loss of -12.44% and a three-month decline of -7.49%, leaving investors questioning the stock's current valuation. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.62, the focus shifts to whether Oracle (ORCL) is fairly valued. The following analysis delves into Oracle's valuation, offering investors a clearer picture of its market position.

Company Introduction

Oracle provides cutting-edge database technology and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software globally. Since its inception in 1977, it has been a trailblazer in SQL-based relational database management systems. Today, Oracle boasts 430,000 customers across 175 countries, supported by an impressive workforce of 136,000 employees. With a current stock price of $100.81 and a GF Value of $102.69, we are prompted to examine Oracle's valuation more closely, juxtaposing its market cap of $276.20 billion against its intrinsic value.

1734720192287666176.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric, reflecting the true intrinsic value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. Oracle (ORCL, Financial) currently appears fairly valued according to this measure. The GF Value suggests that the stock's fair value is influenced by historical multiples, internal adjustments from past business growth, and future performance projections. With Oracle's stock price hovering near the GF Value Line, it indicates that the stock may be priced just right, suggesting that its future return may align with the company's growth rate.

1734720172477968384.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Oracle's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14 is concerning, ranking lower than 88.81% of its peers in the Software industry. This ratio, alongside Oracle's financial strength ranking of 4 out of 10, suggests a less robust balance sheet that investors should consider in their analysis.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent profitability, is less risky. Oracle stands out with high profit margins and has been profitable for the last decade. The company's impressive operating margin of 26.94% outperforms 94.11% of competitors in the Software industry, earning it a strong profitability rank of 9 out of 10. In terms of growth, Oracle's average annual revenue growth is 15%, surpassing 65.01% of its industry peers. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is a modest 9.4%, which could be a point of concern for growth-focused investors.

ROIC vs. WACC

Evaluating a company's profitability involves comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Oracle's ROIC over the past 12 months is 9.51, which unfortunately falls short of its WACC of 10.86. This discrepancy suggests that Oracle may not be generating sufficient returns relative to the capital costs, which could impact shareholder value creation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) seems to be fairly valued in the current market. While the company's financial condition raises some concerns, its profitability remains robust. However, Oracle's growth and the ROIC vs. WACC comparison present mixed signals that investors should weigh carefully. To gain deeper insights into Oracle's financials, interested parties can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, take a look at the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.