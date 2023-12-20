REV Group Inc (REVG) Delivers Robust Fiscal 2023 Q4 and Full Year Results; Sets Positive Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA See Double-Digit Growth; Strong Balance Sheet and Backlog Position Company for Future Success

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q4 net sales increased by 11.2% to $693.3 million; Full year net sales up 13.1% to $2,638.0 million.
  • Q4 net income rose to $29.7 million; Full year net income grew to $45.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 reached $54.0 million; Full year Adjusted EBITDA at $156.6 million.
  • Fiscal 2024 guidance anticipates net sales between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion, with net income projected between $71 million and $90 million.
Article's Main Image

On December 13, 2023, REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023. The company's performance reflects significant growth in net sales and profitability, with substantial contributions from its Fire & Emergency (F&E) and Commercial segments.

Financial Performance Overview

REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) reported an 11.2% increase in Q4 net sales, reaching $693.3 million, and a 13.1% rise in full year net sales to $2,638.0 million. This growth was primarily driven by higher net sales in the F&E and Commercial segments, which offset a decrease in the Recreation segment.

The company's net income for Q4 soared to $29.7 million, a significant jump from $8.7 million in the same quarter last year. Full year net income also increased to $45.3 million, up from $15.2 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $54.0 million, compared to $33.5 million in Q4 of the prior year, while full year Adjusted EBITDA reached $156.6 million, up from $105.1 million.

Segment Highlights and Backlog

The F&E segment saw a remarkable increase in net sales to $339.1 million in Q4, driven by higher shipments and favorable pricing. The segment's backlog stood at $3,649.8 million, a 41% increase year-over-year, signaling strong demand and order intake.

The Commercial segment also experienced growth, with net sales rising to $139.7 million in Q4, primarily due to increased school bus shipments. However, the segment's backlog decreased to $426.9 million, reflecting higher production and shipment activity.

Conversely, the Recreation segment faced a decline, with net sales dropping to $215.2 million in Q4, attributed to fewer unit shipments and increased discounting. The segment's backlog also decreased significantly to $385.2 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) ended the fiscal year with a strong balance sheet, including $21.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and a net debt of $128.7 million. The company's trade working capital was reduced to $318.5 million, down from $347.8 million the previous year, due to an increase in accounts payable and customer advances.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook and Dividend

Looking ahead, REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2024, with net sales expected to be between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion, and net income projected between $71 million and $90 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $165 million and $185 million, with free cash flow projected between $70 million and $85 million.

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 26, 2023.

Management Commentary

We are pleased to deliver strong fourth quarter and full year results which are a testament to the progress of the operational initiatives we have put in place over the past few quarters, and the hard work of our dedicated employees," said Mark Skonieczny, President and CEO of REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial). "We exited our 2023 fiscal year with a strong balance sheet, solid municipal end markets, and a record Fire & Emergency backlog which we believe positions us for continued growth in fiscal 2024."

REV Group Inc (REVG) remains focused on leveraging its operational initiatives and strong market position to drive growth and deliver value to shareholders in the coming fiscal year.

For a detailed analysis of REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial)'s financial results, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from REV Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.