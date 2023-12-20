Long-established in the Media - Diversified industry, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 0.94%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 10.3%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Live Nation Entertainment Inc the GF Score of 65 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Live Nation Entertainment Inc's Business

Live Nation Entertainment Inc, with a market cap of $20.55 billion and sales of $21.20 billion, operates as the largest live entertainment firm in the world. In 2022, the company served over 670 million fans in 48 countries through its concert and ticketing platforms. Live Nation controls over 338 venues, including the House of Blues, and owns Ticketmaster, which sold over 550 million tickets for more than 12,000 clients in 2022. Its artist management agencies have over 400 clients. This large live entertainment footprint has helped Live Nation become one of the largest advertising and sponsorship platforms aimed at music fans. Liberty Media owns 31% of Live Nation, held under its Sirius XM tracking stock. Liberty plans to spin off its stake into a dedicated tracking stock.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Live Nation Entertainment Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 3.09 positions it worse than 76.1% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. The Altman Z-Score of just 1.95 is below the safe threshold of 2.99, indicating potential financial struggles. Moreover, the low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.71 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 37.97, which is worse than 99.65% of industry peers, suggest an over-reliance on borrowing. The debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88, above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4, further raises red flags.

Profitability Breakdown

Live Nation Entertainment Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Gross Margin has declined over the past five years, with figures showing a decrease from 26.68 in 2019 to 20.37 in 2023. This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Growth Prospects

The company's low Growth rank and one-star predictability rank out of five add to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency. These metrics indicate a lack of significant growth, which is a concern for potential investors.

Next Steps

Considering Live Nation Entertainment Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can explore companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

