Opera (OPRA)'s Market Evaluation: Uncovering the Potential for a 25% Upside

Is Opera Ltd (OPRA) Poised for Growth Beyond Its Current Valuation?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Opera Ltd (OPRA, Financial) has recently demonstrated a notable daily gain of 13.27%, although it has experienced a 3-month loss of -6.99%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.72, investors may wonder whether Opera (OPRA) is modestly undervalued. The following analysis delves into Opera's valuation to provide a clearer picture.

Company Overview

Opera Ltd (OPRA, Financial) is a prominent global internet brand, offering a suite of products and services that cater to a vast and engaged user base. With a diverse range of offerings from PC and mobile browsers to Opera Gaming portals, Opera News, and e-commerce services, Opera stands out in the tech landscape. Its commitment to privacy and security is evident in features like ad blocking and a built-in VPN. Opera's innovative spirit is showcased in its latest Web3-centric browser, designed for crypto enthusiasts. With a current price of $12.38 and a GF Value of $15.14, Opera (OPRA) presents an interesting case for valuation analysis.

1735307489823485952.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock like Opera (OPRA, Financial). It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and projected business performance. When a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns. Opera's current market cap of $1.10 billion and share price suggest it is modestly undervalued, potentially leading to higher long-term returns relative to its business growth.

1735307462841528320.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must assess a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Opera's cash-to-debt ratio of 9.85 places it well within its industry, indicating robust financial health. The overall financial strength of Opera is rated 8 out of 10, suggesting a strong foundation for future growth.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies with consistent performance are typically safer investments. Opera has been profitable for 5 out of the last 10 years, with a solid operating margin of 15.36%, outperforming many in the Interactive Media industry. However, growth is equally crucial for valuation. Opera's 3-year average annual revenue growth is impressive, but its EBITDA growth rate has room for improvement.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its value creation potential. Opera's ROIC is just below its WACC, indicating a need for more efficient capital utilization to enhance shareholder value.

Conclusion

Opera Ltd (OPRA, Financial) appears modestly undervalued, with strong financials and fair profitability. While its growth rate could be stronger, the company's overall prospects remain positive. For a deeper dive into Opera's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.