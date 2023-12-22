Insider Sell Alert: Director Thomas Noonan Sells Shares of Manhattan Associates Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

In the intricate dance of the stock market, insider transactions often attract the attention of investors looking for signals about a company's future prospects. Recently, Director Thomas Noonan made a notable move by selling 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH, Financial) on December 11, 2023. This transaction has sparked interest in the investment community, prompting a closer look at the implications of such insider activity. Who is Thomas Noonan? Thomas Noonan is a seasoned executive with a history of leadership roles in the technology sector. His experience spans various companies, where he has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation. At Manhattan Associates Inc, Noonan serves as a member of the board of directors, bringing his extensive knowledge and strategic insight to the table. His decisions, including stock transactions, are closely watched as they may reflect his confidence in the company's direction and financial health. About Manhattan Associates Inc Manhattan Associates Inc is a global leader in providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. The company's software, technology, and expertise help organizations optimize their supply chains, improve customer service, and drive profitability. With a focus on innovation, Manhattan Associates Inc offers solutions that are designed to be adaptable to the ever-changing landscape of commerce and logistics. Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price The recent sale by the insider, Thomas Noonan, is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year. During this period, Noonan has sold a total of 2,515 shares and has not made any purchases. This one-sided activity raises questions about the insider's perspective on the company's valuation and future performance. When examining the insider transaction history for Manhattan Associates Inc, it becomes evident that there have been no insider buys in the past year, contrasted with 13 insider sells. This trend could suggest that insiders, including Noonan, may believe the stock is fully valued or potentially overvalued, prompting them to lock in profits. 1735420699893362688.png The relationship between insider selling and stock price is not always straightforward. However, consistent selling by insiders can sometimes be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's short-term growth prospects or a belief that the stock is not undervalued. Valuation and Market Cap On the day of Noonan's recent sale, shares of Manhattan Associates Inc were trading at $222.13, giving the company a substantial market cap of $13.295 billion. This valuation places the company at a price-earnings ratio of 81.80, significantly higher than the industry median of 26.73 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Such a high price-earnings ratio could indicate that the stock is priced optimistically relative to its earnings, which may have influenced the insider's decision to sell. Price-to-GF-Value Ratio The price-to-GF-Value ratio is a metric used to determine whether a stock is undervalued or overvalued compared to its intrinsic value. With a price of $222.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $195.64, Manhattan Associates Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. 1735420718398631936.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts. While the current price-to-GF-Value ratio does not indicate a significant overvaluation, it does not present a compelling bargain either, which may partly explain the insider's decision to sell shares. Conclusion The sale of shares by Director Thomas Noonan is a transaction that warrants attention from investors. While insider selling does not always convey a negative outlook, the absence of insider buys over the past year, coupled with the high price-earnings ratio and a Fairly Valued GF Value ratio, could suggest that insiders like Noonan are taking a cautious stance on the company's current stock valuation. Investors should consider these insider trends alongside broader market analysis and individual investment strategies. As always, insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company's investment potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.