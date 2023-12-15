Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Reports Growth in Q2 Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Raises Dividend

Adjusted EPS Climbs 21.1%, Quarterly Dividend Increased to $1.31 Per Share

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total sales rose 9.7% to $2.7 billion in the second quarter, with same-restaurant sales up 2.8%.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 21.1% to $1.84.
  • Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.31 per share and repurchased $181 million of its common stock.
  • The company updated its fiscal 2024 outlook, projecting total sales of approximately $11.5 billion and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $8.75 to $8.90.
Article's Main Image

On December 15, 2023, Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a robust increase in total sales and adjusted earnings per share, alongside a raised quarterly dividend, signaling a strong performance despite the challenges faced in the restaurant industry.

Financial Performance Overview

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial) saw its total sales increase by 9.7% to $2.7 billion, compared to the same quarter last year. This growth was attributed to a 2.8% rise in blended same-restaurant sales and the addition of 78 company-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants and 45 other net new restaurants. Notably, Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse experienced same-restaurant sales growth of 4.1% and 4.9%, respectively, while Fine Dining and Other Business segments saw declines of 1.7% and 1.1%.

The reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.76. After adjusting for $0.08 of Ruth's Chris transaction and integration-related costs, the adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations reached $1.84, marking a significant increase of 21.1% from the previous year.

Segment Performance and Shareholder Returns

Segment profit, which excludes non-cash real estate related expenses, showed positive results across the board. Olive Garden's segment profit increased to $262.5 million from $218.9 million, and LongHorn Steakhouse's profit rose to $111.8 million from $85.6 million. The Fine Dining segment, which now includes Ruth's Chris, reported a profit of $56.6 million, up from $38.9 million. Other Business segment profit also grew to $66.5 million from $59.0 million.

Reflecting confidence in its financial health, Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.31 per share, payable on February 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2024. The company also continued its share repurchase program, buying back approximately 1.2 million shares for a total of $181 million during the quarter.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial) updated its fiscal 2024 outlook, now expecting total sales of approximately $11.5 billion and same-restaurant sales growth of 2.5% to 3.0%. The company plans to open 50 to 55 new restaurants and anticipates total capital spending of around $600 million. The adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations are projected to be between $8.75 and $8.90, excluding transaction and integration related costs associated with the acquisition of Ruth's Chris.

President & CEO Rick Cardenas expressed satisfaction with the company's ability to grow market share and maintain strong operating fundamentals.

We continued to profitably grow market share again this quarter as we outperformed industry same-restaurant sales and traffic,” said Cardenas. “We remain focused on managing our business for the long term and driving strong operating fundamentals in our restaurants.

Investor Relations and Future Outlook

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial) will provide further details during its investor conference call. The company remains committed to its long-term strategy and is poised to navigate the dynamic restaurant industry landscape with its diversified brand portfolio and focus on operational excellence.

For detailed financial tables and further information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Darden Restaurants Inc for further details.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.