Why Shift4 Payments Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 20% in a Quarter

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) has demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market with its market capitalization reaching $4.29 billion. The current stock price stands at $73.12, marking a significant gain of 4.35% over the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has seen an impressive surge of 19.77%. This growth trajectory is underscored by the GF Value, which currently estimates the stock's intrinsic value at $110.39, up from the past GF Value of $92.44. According to GuruFocus, Shift4 Payments is significantly undervalued both at present and in the past valuation, indicating a potential opportunity for investors.

Introduction to Shift4 Payments Inc

Shift4 Payments Inc, operating within the competitive software industry, is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company's comprehensive offerings include a single integration for software providers to access end-to-end payment solutions, a powerful gateway, and a suite of advanced technology solutions such as cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile services. Catering to a diverse range of merchants, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, Shift4 Payments operates across various verticals including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.

Assessing Profitability

Shift4 Payments Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 2 out of 10, which may raise concerns about its long-term stability. However, the company's operating margin is currently at 5.82%, which is better than 58.35% of the companies in the industry. The ROE (Return on Equity) is an impressive 28.28%, surpassing 91.09% of its peers. Additionally, Shift4 Payments boasts an ROA (Return on Assets) of 3.94% and an ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 8.54%, indicating efficient management of assets and capital. Despite only one year of profitability over the past decade, these figures suggest that the company is on a positive trajectory in terms of earnings and asset utilization.

Growth Prospects

Shift4 Payments Inc's growth metrics are promising, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 8.70%, which is higher than 50.94% of the companies in the software industry. The company's Total Revenue Growth Rate, estimated for the next 3 to 5 years, is an impressive 35.15%, outperforming 97.05% of its competitors. This suggests that Shift4 Payments has strong future growth potential, which could be a driving factor behind the recent surge in its stock price.

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have taken an interest in Shift4 Payments, with Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holding 50,000 shares, which accounts for 0.09% of the company's shares. This investment by a respected figure in the financial world may signal confidence in the company's future performance and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

Shift4 Payments operates in a dynamic and competitive environment. Its closest competitors in terms of market capitalization include Marqeta Inc (MQ, Financial) with a market cap of $3.3 billion, Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) at $3.61 billion, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS, Financial) with a market cap of $3.52 billion. While these companies are formidable players in the software industry, Shift4 Payments' recent stock performance and growth prospects position it as a strong contender in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift4 Payments Inc's recent stock price rally can be attributed to its solid growth prospects, significant undervaluation as per GF Value, and a competitive edge in the software industry. Despite a low Profitability Rank, the company's strong operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC suggest that it is effectively managing its resources and has the potential for sustained profitability. With the backing of notable investors and a favorable competitive position, Shift4 Payments Inc appears to be a compelling option for value investors looking for growth opportunities in the tech sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.