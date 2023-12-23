Exelon (EXC)'s True Worth: A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Exelon (EXC) Really Priced Right? Unveiling Its Valuation Status

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of 6.36% and a 3-month decline of 13.96%, Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial) has captured the attention of investors, particularly given its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.14. These figures raise an important question: Is Exelon (EXC) modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation of Exelon, encouraging readers to explore the comprehensive analysis that follows.

Company Introduction

Exelon serves a significant customer base, providing power and gas to approximately 10 million customers through its six regulated utilities in various states. The company's current stock price of $35.49 per share is set against the backdrop of the GF Value of $39.32, which suggests a potential undervaluation. This juxtaposition of market price and intrinsic value is a gateway to understanding Exelon's financial standing and future prospects.

1735823178632065024.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that indicates the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. If Exelon's current market price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it suggests a misalignment with its fair value, potentially signaling overvaluation or undervaluation. With a market cap of $35.30 billion, Exelon appears to be modestly undervalued, hinting at a promising long-term return on investment.

1735823157379526656.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

When assessing a company's investment potential, its financial strength is a critical factor to consider. Exelon's financial strength is rated 3 out of 10, which is relatively weak within its industry. This is further highlighted by its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, placing it lower than 96.06% of its industry peers. Such metrics are vital in evaluating the risk of permanent capital loss.

Profitability and Growth

Exelon has shown a stable profitability track record, with profitability over the past decade and an operating margin of 17.32%, outperforming 62.25% of its industry competitors. This indicates a fair level of profitability. However, the company's growth narrative is less optimistic. Its 3-year average annual revenue and EBITDA growth rates are significantly lower than industry averages, placing it in a less favorable position in terms of growth.

ROIC vs. WACC

An insightful way to gauge a company's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). A ROIC that exceeds WACC suggests value creation for shareholders. Unfortunately, Exelon's recent ROIC of 3.45 is below its WACC of 5.65, indicating potential challenges in generating sufficient returns on investments.

Conclusion

In summary, Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial) presents signs of being modestly undervalued. Despite this, investors should approach with caution due to the company's poor financial condition and less than ideal growth rankings within the Utilities - Regulated industry. For a deeper understanding of Exelon's financial health, investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.