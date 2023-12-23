Insider Sell: CFO Jason Peterson Sells Shares of EPAM Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

In the realm of stock market movements, insider trading activity is often a significant indicator that investors and analysts closely monitor. Recently, Jason Peterson, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM), sold 750 shares of the company on December 14, 2023. This transaction has caught the attention of market watchers, as insider sales can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

Before delving into the analysis of this insider activity, it is essential to understand who Jason Peterson is within EPAM Systems Inc. As the CFO, Peterson is responsible for the company's financial functions, including accounting, audit, treasury, corporate finance, and investor relations. His actions and decisions are crucial for the financial strategy and health of the company, making his trading activities particularly noteworthy.

EPAM Systems Inc is a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company assists clients in navigating complex digital transformations, offering services such as consulting, design, and engineering. EPAM's expertise spans various industries, including financial services, healthcare, travel, consumer products, and more, making it a significant player in the tech consulting and services sector.

Now, let's examine the insider trading activity. Over the past year, the insider, Jason Peterson, has sold a total of 1,350 shares and has not made any purchases. This one-sided activity could suggest that the insider is less optimistic about the company's future stock performance or may be diversifying his personal portfolio for other reasons.

The insider transaction history for EPAM Systems Inc shows a lack of insider buying over the past year, with zero insider buys recorded. However, there have been four insider sells during the same period. This trend might raise questions about the insiders' confidence in the company's stock appreciation potential.

On the valuation front, EPAM Systems Inc's shares were trading at $285 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $16.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.54, which is higher than the industry median of 26.73 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This could indicate that the stock is somewhat overvalued compared to its peers but undervalued in the context of its own trading history.

When considering the GuruFocus Value, EPAM Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, with a GF Value of $404.78. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its intrinsic value estimate, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1735863136939995136.png

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider trading activities, reinforcing the pattern of more sales than purchases over the past year.

1735863158515494912.png

The GF Value image further illustrates the stock's current valuation status in relation to its intrinsic value, supporting the notion that EPAM Systems Inc is trading below what GuruFocus considers its fair value.

It is important to note that insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders might sell shares for various personal reasons, such as portfolio diversification, tax planning, or liquidity needs. However, when insider sales are not accompanied by insider purchases, it can sometimes be interpreted as a bearish signal.

In the case of EPAM Systems Inc, the insider selling activity, particularly by the CFO, could be a point of concern for investors. However, the company's modestly undervalued status according to the GF Value and its solid position in the digital services industry may provide some reassurance. Investors should consider the broader context of the market, the company's performance, and other fundamental factors before making investment decisions based on insider trading activity alone.

Ultimately, while insider trading can provide valuable insights, it is just one piece of the puzzle. A comprehensive analysis that includes financial performance, industry trends, and broader market conditions is essential for making informed investment choices.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.