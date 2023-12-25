Medtronic PLC's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Medtronic PLC's Dividend Payouts

Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.69 per share, payable on 2024-01-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Medtronic PLCs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Medtronic PLC Do?

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

A Glimpse at Medtronic PLC's Dividend History

Medtronic PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1978. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Medtronic PLC has increased its dividend each year since 1978. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 45 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Medtronic PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Medtronic PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.32% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.34%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Medtronic PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 8.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 8.10% per year. And over the past decade, Medtronic PLC's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 10.40%.

Based on Medtronic PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Medtronic PLC stock as of today is approximately 4.90%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-10-31, Medtronic PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.89, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Medtronic PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Medtronic PLC's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-10-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Medtronic PLC's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Medtronic PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Medtronic PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 3.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 61.96% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Medtronic PLC's earnings increased by approximately 4.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 55.52% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 1.90%, which underperforms than approximately 67.48% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Medtronic PLC boasts an impressive history of dividend payments and growth, its current payout ratio and mixed growth metrics present a nuanced picture for investors. The company's strong profitability rank and consistent net income are encouraging signs for dividend sustainability. However, investors should also consider the underperformance in revenue and earnings growth rates relative to global competitors, which could affect future dividend increases. As such, it is crucial for investors to monitor these metrics closely when evaluating the long-term prospects of Medtronic PLC's dividend payments.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.