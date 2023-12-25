Long-established in the Semiconductors industry, First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 6.58%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -3.09%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of First Solar Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned First Solar Inc a GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding First Solar Inc's Business

With a market cap of $18.02 billion and sales of $3.16 billion, First Solar Inc stands as a significant player in the solar energy sector. The company boasts an operating margin of 14.19%, reflecting its efficiency in managing expenses relative to its revenue. First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. Its solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity, a method known as thin-film technology. As the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer, First Solar operates production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India, marking its global footprint in the renewable energy market.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where First Solar Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by an average of -5.5% per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 83.35% of 877 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market. Lastly, First Solar Inc's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Considering First Solar Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong financial foundation, its low growth and GF Value ranks raise questions about its ability to sustain and increase its market value. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, especially in the context of the competitive and rapidly changing renewable energy sector.

