On December 18, 2023, Ennis Inc (EBF, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2023. The company faced a downturn in its financial performance, with revenues for the quarter falling to $104.6 million, a 5.1% decrease from the previous year's $110.2 million. The nine-month period also saw a decline, with revenues dropping by 1.9% to $322.7 million.

Financial Performance Overview

Ennis Inc (EBF, Financial) experienced a contraction in gross profit margins, which stood at 29.2% for the quarter, down from 30.4% in the same quarter of the previous year. Net earnings followed suit, decreasing to $9.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the nine-month period, net earnings were $32.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, a decrease from $35.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Management Commentary and Strategic Moves

Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ennis Inc (EBF, Financial), commented on the results, stating,

Our results for the quarter were within our expectations given this challenging economic environment, weakened demand and customer destocking."

He also noted the impact of recent acquisitions on the company's gross profit margin and expressed confidence in improving margins through cost structure analysis and the implementation of an ERP system.

The company completed the acquisitions of Eagle Graphics, Inc. and Diamond Graphics, Inc. during the quarter, enhancing its production capabilities, particularly in the Northeast. Walters emphasized the company's ongoing efforts to adjust costs in line with order volumes to maintain profitability and its strong balance sheet, which includes no debt and significant cash reserves.

Financial Condition and Dividend Declaration

Ennis Inc (EBF, Financial) highlighted its financial strength, with the purchase of $18.4 million in U.S. government treasury bills and the classification of all outstanding treasury bills as short-term investment securities. The company's solid financial condition is expected to support ongoing operations and fund future acquisitions without incurring debt. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on February 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company provided a reconciliation of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most comparable GAAP measure, net earnings. EBITDA for the quarter was $18.3 million, or 17.5% of sales, a slight decline from the preceding quarter and the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Ennis Inc (EBF, Financial)'s balance sheet remains robust, with current assets totaling $199.3 million, including cash of $83.9 million and investment securities of $18.5 million. The company's total assets amounted to $401.2 million. Cash flow from operating activities for the nine-month period was $52.5 million, while cash used in investing activities was $43.2 million, primarily due to the acquisitions.

In summary, Ennis Inc (EBF, Financial) navigated a challenging economic landscape with a decrease in revenues and earnings, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and continuing strategic acquisitions. The company's focus on cost management and profitability, along with its dividend declaration, reflects its commitment to shareholder returns despite the current headwinds.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ennis Inc for further details.