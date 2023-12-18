Heico Corp (HEI.A) Reports Record Operating Income and Net Sales for Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2023

Robust Growth in Aerospace Sector Fuels Heico's Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Fourth quarter net sales surged 54% to a record $936.4 million, with full fiscal year net sales climbing 34% to a record $2.968 billion.
  • Operating income for Q4 increased by 29% to $189.4 million, contributing to a 26% rise in operating income for the full year.
  • Net income attributable to Heico Corp (HEI.A) grew by 6% in Q4 and 15% for the fiscal year, despite acquisition-related costs.
  • EBITDA saw a significant increase of 36% in Q4 and 28% for the fiscal year, indicating strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
Article's Main Image

On December 18, 2023, Heico Corp (HEI.A, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing a remarkable financial performance for both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2023. The company achieved record-breaking operating income and net sales, driven by robust demand in the commercial aerospace market and strategic acquisitions.

Financial Highlights and Performance

Heico Corp (HEI.A, Financial) reported a stellar 54% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter, reaching $936.4 million, up from $609.6 million in the same period last year. The full fiscal year also saw a significant rise, with net sales growing 34% to $2.968 billion. Operating income followed suit, with a 29% increase in Q4 to $189.4 million and a 26% rise for the full year to $625.3 million.

Despite incurring acquisition costs related to the Wencor Group and Exxelia International acquisitions, net income attributable to Heico Corp (HEI.A, Financial) increased by 6% in Q4 to $103.4 million and by 15% for the fiscal year to $403.6 million. Earnings per diluted share for Q4 were $.74, up from $.70 in the previous year, while the full year saw a jump from $2.55 to $2.91 per diluted share.

Segment Performance and Future Outlook

The Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group both contributed to the record net sales, with the former achieving 74% growth in Q4 and 41% for the full year. The Electronic Technologies Group reported a 28% increase in Q4 and 26% for the full year. The company's Chairman and CEO, Laurans A. Mendelson, expressed confidence in the future, anticipating continued growth driven by recent acquisitions and product demand.

Operational and Financial Strength

Heico Corp (HEI.A, Financial) demonstrated financial resilience with improved cash flow from operating activities, which rose to $148.4 million in Q4. The company's total debt to net income attributable to Heico ratio was 6.14x as of October 31, 2023, reflecting the strategic financing of the Wencor acquisition. The Board of Directors' declaration of a semi-annual cash dividend underscores their confidence in the company's prospects.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Heico Corp (HEI.A, Financial) also provided non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA ratio, to offer additional insights into its performance. EBITDA for Q4 was $234.2 million, a 36% increase, while the full year saw a 28% rise to $758.3 million. The net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.04x, indicating the company's leverage position.

In conclusion, Heico Corp (HEI.A, Financial)'s robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023 reflect the company's strong position in the aerospace industry and its strategic growth initiatives. With continued demand for its products and services, Heico is poised for further success in the coming fiscal year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Heico Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.