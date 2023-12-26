PGT Innovations (PGTI): Assessing the Discrepancy Between Market Price and Intrinsic Value

Is PGT Innovations (PGTI) Truly Overvalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily gain of 9.39%, alongside a substantial 3-month gain of 48.83%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.92, investors may be intrigued by the company's performance. However, the pressing question remains: is PGT Innovations significantly overvalued? This article provides a valuation analysis to explore the answer, inviting readers to delve into the following detailed assessment.

Company Introduction

PGT Innovations Inc, a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, boasts a diverse range of customizable products. The company's distribution network spans across the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and parts of South and Central America, with a significant revenue stream originating from Florida. Despite PGT Innovations' current stock price of $39.48, the GF Value suggests a fair value estimate of $29.21, indicating a potential overvaluation. This discrepancy sets the stage for a deeper investigation into the company's intrinsic value.

1736893639419817984.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is deemed overvalued, potentially leading to poorer future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line suggests undervaluation and the possibility of higher future returns. Currently, PGT Innovations (PGTI, Financial) is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, with a market price of $39.48 compared to the fair value of $29.21.

1736893618418937856.png

Given this significant overvaluation, the long-term return of PGT Innovations' stock may fall short of its future business growth potential.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into financial robustness. PGT Innovations' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.05, positioning it unfavorably compared to 93.11% of peers in the Construction industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, PGT Innovations exhibits fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of less risky investments, and PGT Innovations has shown profitability over the past decade. The company's 12-month revenue reached $1.50 billion, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.92. Its operating margin of 12.86% surpasses 82.57% of its Construction industry counterparts. GuruFocus rates PGT Innovations' profitability as strong.

The company's growth is also a critical factor in valuation. PGT Innovations' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 25.2%, ranking favorably within its industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.9%, indicating solid growth prospects.

ROIC vs. WACC

An effective way to gauge profitability is by comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). ROIC indicates how efficiently a company generates cash flow relative to the capital invested. Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC. PGT Innovations' ROIC is 10.34, outpacing its WACC of 8.82, suggesting efficient capital utilization.

Conclusion

Despite the strong financial condition and profitability of PGT Innovations (PGTI, Financial), the stock appears significantly overvalued based on current market prices. The company's growth outperforms a large percentage of its industry peers, further underlining its potential. For a deeper understanding of PGT Innovations' financials, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.