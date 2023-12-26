Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF, Financial) have recently seen a notable daily gain of 9.63% and an impressive three-month gain of 47.62%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.67, investors are keen to understand whether the current market valuation truly reflects the company's intrinsic value. Is Cleveland-Cliffs modestly undervalued as suggested by its current stock price of $20.5 against a GF Value of $23.6? This article delves into a detailed valuation analysis to uncover the answer.

Company Introduction

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading flat-rolled steel producer and a major supplier of iron ore pellets in North America. The company's operations are vertically integrated, encompassing everything from mining raw materials to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing. With a significant presence in the automotive industry and a diverse product range, Cleveland-Cliffs operates mainly in the United States and Canada, with the U.S. being its largest market. Against this backdrop, we compare the stock price of Cleveland-Cliffs to its GF Value, offering a comprehensive look at its fair market valuation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, the GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, as well as future business performance estimates. This metric suggests that Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF, Financial) is modestly undervalued, with a fair value that the stock should be traded at. When the stock price is significantly below this line, it indicates a higher potential future return.

With a market cap of $10.30 billion and a stock price of $20.5, Cleveland-Cliffs appears to be modestly undervalued, implying that the long-term return of its stock could surpass its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Cleveland-Cliffs has a concerning cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, ranking lower than 97.09% of its peers in the Steel industry. This figure leads to a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a lower-risk investment. Cleveland-Cliffs has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $21.90 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.67 over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin of 2.73% is below the industry median. Nonetheless, its profitability rank is a solid 8 out of 10.

Growth is a vital aspect of valuation, and Cleveland-Cliffs' 3-year average annual revenue growth of 84.3% outperforms 98.3% of its industry counterparts. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 50% also ranks well within the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can further reveal a company's profitability. Cleveland-Cliffs' ROIC of 2.78 is currently below its WACC of 12.84, suggesting that it is not creating value over its capital cost.

Conclusion

In summary, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF, Financial) stock seems to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial health is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth outpaces a large portion of the steel industry. For a more detailed look at Cleveland-Cliffs' financials over the last 30 years, interested investors can check here.

