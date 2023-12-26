Unveiling NeoGenomics (NEO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Analyzing the Fair Valuation of NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) Amidst Market Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NeoGenomics Inc (NEO, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily loss of 5.29%, despite a substantial three-month gain of 42.19%. With a reported Loss Per Share of $0.77, investors are keenly questioning whether the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into a valuation analysis to uncover the answer, inviting readers to explore the intricate details of NeoGenomics' financial standing and market positioning.

Company Introduction

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories, providing a variety of testing services such as Cytogenetics and Molecular testing. With a market cap of $2.40 billion and sales of $574.80 million, the company's financial and operational metrics are of keen interest to investors. A pivotal aspect of this evaluation is the comparison between NeoGenomics' stock price and the GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value. This comparison sets the stage for an in-depth valuation assessment.

1736894418042023936.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. NeoGenomics (NEO, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to this metric. With a current price of $18.62 per share, the company's market cap stands at $2.40 billion, aligning closely with the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of NeoGenomics' stock may likely parallel the rate of its business growth.

1736894400203649024.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. NeoGenomics' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66 falls below the industry median, suggesting potential financial concerns. The company's financial strength is rated as fair by GuruFocus, with a score of 5 out of 10, indicating a need for cautious evaluation by investors.

Profitability and Growth

NeoGenomics has shown profitability in 5 out of the past 10 years, which is an important factor in assessing risk. However, with an operating margin of -17.6%, the company's performance is below the industry average. The profitability rank is deemed fair. Additionally, growth is a key determinant of a stock's valuation. NeoGenomics' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 1.3% is lower than the industry average, which may impact the long-term valuation.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability and value creation. NeoGenomics' ROIC of -7.22 is less than its WACC of 10.41, indicating that the company may not be generating sufficient cash flow relative to its capital investment.

Conclusion

Overall, NeoGenomics (NEO, Financial) stock seems to be fairly valued, with a financial condition and profitability that are both rated as fair. However, the company's growth ranks poorly compared to its industry peers. For a more detailed exploration of NeoGenomics' financials, interested investors can refer to the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.