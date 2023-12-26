Uncovering the True Value of Futu Holdings (FUTU): Is the Market Missing Out?

Assessing Futu Holdings (FUTU) After Recent Declines: An Investment Opportunity?

52 minutes ago
Recent market activity has seen Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU, Financial) experience a notable daily loss of -5.91%, contributing to a three-month decline of -12.36%. Despite these setbacks, the company boasts a solid Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.98. Such financial indicators lead to an important question: Is Futu Holdings modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Futu Holdings, offering investors a comprehensive look at the stock's potential.

Company Overview

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU, Financial) operates as an online brokerage, offering a range of investment services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu. This platform serves markets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States, providing market data, trading services, and news feeds. The company's current market cap stands at $7.20 billion, with sales reaching $1.30 billion. The stock price of $51.7 is juxtaposed against the GF Value of $72.41, suggesting a potential undervaluation worth exploring.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated through a unique methodology that includes historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line suggests the stock's ideal trading value. Currently, Futu Holdings (FUTU, Financial) appears modestly undervalued, with the stock price significantly below the GF Value Line, indicating the potential for higher future returns.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio, which sits at 1.56 for Futu Holdings, provide insight into the company's financial health. Although this ratio ranks below 52.7% of peers in the Capital Markets industry, Futu Holdings' overall financial strength is fair, with a score of 6 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies are generally considered safer investments, and Futu Holdings has demonstrated consistent profitability with an impressive operating margin of 51.47%, outperforming 83.46% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability rank is a robust 8 out of 10. In terms of growth, Futu Holdings shines with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 79%, placing it ahead of 92.46% of industry competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC

An effective measure of profitability is comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Futu Holdings' ROIC of 22.14 significantly exceeds its WACC of 9.91, indicating value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings (FUTU, Financial) presents signs of being modestly undervalued. Its financial condition is sound, and its profitability is strong. The company's growth ranks impressively high within the Capital Markets industry. For a deeper understanding of Futu Holdings' financials, investors can view its 30-Year Financials here.

