Southwest Airlines Co's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Southwest Airlines Co's Dividend

Southwest Airlines Co(LUV, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on 2024-01-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Southwest Airlines Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Southwest Airlines Co Do?

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.

A Glimpse at Southwest Airlines Co's Dividend History

Southwest Airlines Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2023. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Southwest Airlines Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Southwest Airlines Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.48%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Southwest Airlines Co's annual dividend growth rate was -36.40%. Based on Southwest Airlines Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Southwest Airlines Co stock as of today is approximately 2.48%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Southwest Airlines Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.89, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Southwest Airlines Co's profitability rank offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Southwest Airlines Co's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Southwest Airlines Co's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Southwest Airlines Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Southwest Airlines Co's revenue has increased by approximately -3.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 71.23% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Southwest Airlines Co's earnings increased by approximately -35.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 90.18% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Southwest Airlines Co's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors must weigh these factors when determining the long-term viability of their investment. With a history of consistent dividend payments and a profitability rank that suggests good prospects, Southwest Airlines Co presents a mixed outlook for dividend sustainability. The company's growth metrics and recent dividend cuts, however, raise questions about the future trajectory of its dividend payments. As such, value investors should carefully monitor Southwest Airlines Co's financial health and market position to make an informed decision on whether to hold or adjust their positions in this stock. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.