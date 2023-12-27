Unveiling West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing the Intrinsic Worth of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd in the Current Market

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG, Financial) recently experienced a notable daily gain of 10.59%, complementing its 3-month gain of 16.52%. Despite these impressive gains, the company's Loss Per Share stands at $0.55. This leads to a pivotal question: is the stock modestly overvalued? To address this query, we delve into a valuation analysis that scrutinizes West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's financials and market position, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of its current valuation.

Company Introduction

West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG, Financial) is a prominent softwood lumber company with a diversified portfolio that includes wood panels and pulp products. Post its acquisition of Norbord in 2021, the company has cemented its status as one of the world's leading producers of oriented strand board (OSB). With a current stock price of $85.08 and a Fair Value (GF Value) estimated at $70.03, it's crucial to juxtapose these figures to discern the company's genuine market value.

1737269033218142208.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be considered overvalued, potentially leading to poorer future returns. Conversely, a price below this line could signify undervaluation and the prospect of higher returns. With a market cap of $7.10 billion, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd appears modestly overvalued at its current price.

Given this valuation, the long-term return of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's stock could be less than the company's business growth rate. This assessment is vital for investors considering the stock's future performance.

1737269011739111424.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd boasts a commendable cash-to-debt ratio of 2.27, outperforming 79.51% of its peers in the Forest Products industry. The company's financial strength is fair, with a GuruFocus rating of 7 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years. Despite a recent Loss Per Share of $0.55, the company's operating margin is -0.49%, ranking it in a weaker position compared to industry counterparts. However, its overall profitability is strong, with a rank of 9 out of 10.

Furthermore, growth is a critical valuation factor, and West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 25.3% outshines 90.58% of the industry. Its EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 235.6%, ranking better than 98.34% of its industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge profitability. Ideally, the ROIC should exceed the WACC to denote efficient cash flow generation. Currently, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's ROIC is -0.28, and its WACC is 10.27, highlighting an area for improvement.

Conclusion

In conclusion, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG, Financial) is considered modestly overvalued based on the GF Value. The company's financial health is fair, and its profitability is robust, with growth that ranks exceptionally well within the Forest Products industry. For an in-depth look at West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's financial history, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

Discover High-Quality Investments

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, be sure to check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.