On December 18, 2023, Srinivas Tallapragada, Pres/Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $262.24 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,622,400.

Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM, Financial) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 317,538 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 310 insider sells.

The stock market capitalization of Salesforce Inc stands at $255.881 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction.

Salesforce Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 100.51. This figure is higher than the industry median of 27.23 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, indicating that Salesforce Inc is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $239.53. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

