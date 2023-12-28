Unveiling Alphabet (GOOGL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Deciphering the True Market Value of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) recently exhibited a daily gain of 1.24%, complemented by a 3-month gain of 3.44%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.21, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into the intricacies of Alphabet's valuation, providing a clear analysis for investors. Continue reading for an in-depth assessment of Alphabet's market value.

Company Introduction

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), the parent company of the internet media giant Google, is a dominant force in the online advertising space, with Google accounting for 99% of its revenue. The company's diverse revenue streams also include app and content sales on Google Play and YouTube, cloud service fees, and hardware sales from products like Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home devices. Alphabet's "other bets" segment is where it invests in cutting-edge technology for health, internet access, autonomous driving, and more. As we compare Alphabet's current stock price of $138.34 to the GF Value of $143.9, we set the stage for a comprehensive valuation analysis.

1737655097300676608.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this method, Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial) is considered fairly valued, with the market cap sitting at $1.70 trillion. The GF Value Line suggests that the stock's long-term return should align closely with its business growth rate.

1737655071392460800.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors seeking to avoid permanent capital loss must assess a company's financial strength. Alphabet's cash-to-debt ratio of 4.13 places it in the middle of the pack within the Interactive Media industry. Nonetheless, Alphabet's overall financial strength is formidable, with a score of 9 out of 10, highlighting the robustness of its financial position.

1737655115432652800.png

Profitability and Growth

Alphabet has maintained a stellar track record of profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 26.51%, outperforming 88.25% of its peers in the Interactive Media industry. The company's profitability rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. In terms of growth, Alphabet's 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses 72.39% of its industry counterparts, and its EBITDA growth rate of 21.8% is also noteworthy.

ROIC vs WACC

An insightful way to evaluate Alphabet's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Alphabet's ROIC of 28.57 significantly outpaces its WACC of 10.82, indicating the company's ability to create value for shareholders.

1737655137515663360.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial) is deemed to be fairly valued, with robust financial health and strong profitability. Its growth prospects are promising, outshining many within the Interactive Media industry. For a deeper understanding of Alphabet's financial journey, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

Discover High-Quality Investments

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.