Unveiling The Toro Co (TTC)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into The Toro Co's Market Position and Intrinsic Value

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a notable daily gain of 8.94% and a three-month gain of 22.07%, The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) has been drawing attention in the market. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at $3.58. Investors are keen to understand whether these figures reflect a stock that is modestly undervalued. This article embarks on a valuation analysis to explore this question and invites readers to delve into the following comprehensive assessment of The Toro Co's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. With a product range that includes everything from riding mowers to irrigation systems, The Toro Co caters primarily to professional users such as golf courses and sports fields. The United States serves as its largest end market. When comparing the current stock price of $97.21 to the calculated Fair Value (GF Value) of $126.26, a question arises: Is The Toro Co truly undervalued? This article aims to answer that by integrating financial analysis with key company insights.

1737655659786203136.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. The GF Value Line is a visual representation of this fair value. If a stock's price is significantly above this line, it may be overvalued, implying a potentially lower future return. Conversely, if the price is below the line, the stock could be undervalued, indicating a potentially higher future return.

The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) is currently perceived to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock could outpace its business growth. With a market cap of $10.10 billion, this assessment points to a potential upside for investors.

1737655637841604608.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. The Toro Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13 ranks lower than 88.96% of its peers in the Industrial Products industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks its financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet. This assessment is critical for investors considering a stake in The Toro Co.

1737655679625261056.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, particularly those with consistent performance, are generally safer investments. The Toro Co has maintained profitability for the past decade, with a revenue of $4.70 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.58 over the last twelve months. Its operating margin of 13.45% ranks well within its industry, showcasing strong profitability with a rank of 9 out of 10.

Growth is a pivotal factor in a company's valuation. The Toro Co's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 13.8% surpasses 69.19% of competitors in the Industrial Products industry, and its EBITDA growth rate of 17.6% also stands out. These figures are promising indicators of the company's potential to create value for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is essential for understanding its profitability. The Toro Co's ROIC of 21.33 is significantly higher than its WACC of 7.98, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to its invested capital.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is robust. Its growth outperforms a significant portion of its industry peers. To gain a deeper understanding of The Toro Co's financials, investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.