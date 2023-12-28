Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH): A Fair Market Valuation Analysis

Is Suburban Propane Partners LP Positioned for Long-Term Growth?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH, Financial) has been capturing attention with a daily gain of 5.11% and a notable 3-month increase of 24.33%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.92, investors are keen to understand if the current stock price reflects the company's intrinsic value. This article delves into the fair value of SPH, as estimated by GuruFocus' proprietary GF Value, to determine whether the stock is fairly valued and what this means for potential investors.

Company Overview

Suburban Propane Partners LP is a key player in the distribution of propane, fuel oil, and other refined fuels across the East and West Coast regions of the United States. It also engages in natural gas and electricity marketing within deregulated markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company's operations are segmented into Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; and Natural Gas and Electricity, with the Propane segment being the primary revenue generator. With a stock price of $18.1 and a GF Value of $16.46, we shall explore the alignment between SPH's market performance and its estimated fair value.

1737656202457837568.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock by considering its historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance forecasts. This value acts as a benchmark, suggesting where the stock price should ideally be. When the market price exceeds the GF Value Line, the stock might be overvalued, indicating potentially lower future returns. Conversely, if the price is below this line, the stock might be undervalued and could promise higher returns.

At the current price of $18.1, with a market cap of $1.20 billion, Suburban Propane Partners LP is deemed to be fairly valued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of SPH stock is likely to align with the company's business growth rate.

1737656178902626304.png

Discover potential investments: High Quality & Low Capex companies

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid capital loss. Suburban Propane Partners LP's financial strength is rated as 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus, primarily due to its cash-to-debt ratio ranking lower than the industry average. This indicates a weaker balance sheet compared to its peers.

1737656220845666304.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky investment criterion, and SPH's 10-year profitability record is impressive. With a revenue of $1.40 billion and an EPS of $1.92, the company's operating margin stands at 14.47%, which is competitive within the industry. This consistent profitability earns SPH a rank of 7 out of 10 in terms of profitability.

Growth is equally important. SPH's average annual revenue growth is 7.9%, which is moderate compared to industry standards. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is a modest 0.2%, indicating that there may be room for improvement.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. SPH's ROIC of 9.1 is higher than its WACC of 5.82, indicating effective capital allocation and value creation for shareholders.

1737656241989152768.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suburban Propane Partners LP is currently valued in line with its fair market value. Despite its solid profitability, the company's financial strength could be better, and its growth could be more robust. For a detailed exploration of SPH's financial history, you can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.