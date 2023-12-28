With a notable daily gain of 6.09%, but a 3-month loss of 10.9%, investors are taking a closer look at Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (FORTY, Financial). The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 4.12, prompting the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? The following valuation analysis seeks to uncover the true worth of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (FORTY) and whether investors might be overlooking a potential investment opportunity.

Company Introduction

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (FORTY, Financial) is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is a key player in the information technology services industry. The company is primarily divided into three segments, with the Matrix segment being the most significant revenue generator, offering software development and expansion services. Sapiens and Magic Software segments cater to the insurance industry and provide vendor management and workforce management services, respectively. With the majority of its revenue stemming from Israel, the company's current stock price of $64.06 is set against a GF Value of $97.27, suggesting a potential undervaluation that warrants a deeper analysis.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value assessment, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance projections. When a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line—either above or below—investors can anticipate corresponding impacts on future returns. Currently, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (FORTY, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued with a market cap of $1 billion, hinting at potentially higher long-term returns for its investors.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of permanent capital loss. Formula Systems (1985)'s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.68 places it below 69.91% of its industry peers, suggesting room for improvement. Despite this, the company's overall financial strength score is a fair 6 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Formula Systems (1985) has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade, with a strong operating margin of 9.07% that outperforms 69.42% of the companies in the software industry. This profitability, coupled with a revenue of $2.60 billion and an EPS of $4.12, secures the company a high profitability rank of 8 out of 10.

When it comes to growth, Formula Systems (1985) boasts a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 14.4%, surpassing 63.89% of its industry counterparts. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 20.1% further underscores the company's solid growth trajectory.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into a company's value creation efficiency. Formula Systems (1985) has an ROIC of 8.98, which exceeds its WACC of 6.99, indicating that the company is generating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (FORTY, Financial) presents a compelling case for being significantly undervalued. The company's fair financial condition, strong profitability, and commendable growth rate suggest that it may offer above-average returns for investors. To delve deeper into Formula Systems (1985)'s financials, interested investors can explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

