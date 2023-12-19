On December 19, 2023, Senior Vice President Glenn Pushis sold 12,113 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $123.06 each, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,491,000.

Steel Dynamics Inc is a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company operates through three segments: steel operations, metals recycling operations, and steel fabrication operations. It offers a range of steel products, including flat-rolled steel sheets and structural beams, and processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,113 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Steel Dynamics Inc shows a pattern of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Steel Dynamics Inc had a market cap of $19.455 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 7.71, which is below the industry median of 12.61 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $123.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $100.66, Steel Dynamics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.