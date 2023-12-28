James Gallagher, EVP and General Counsel of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial), has sold 22,000 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, Gallagher has sold a total of 55,874 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

AMC Networks Inc is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its portfolio includes a network of channels broadcasting movies and original programming, as well as production and distribution of content across various media platforms.

The insider transaction history for AMC Networks Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 4 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of AMC Networks Inc were trading at $20.4 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $816.745 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.66, with a GF Value of $30.89, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

