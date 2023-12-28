Assessing Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS): A Fair Valuation in the Current Market?

Understanding the True Market Value of Virtus Investment Partners

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 4.09%, with a notable 3-month gain of 17.55%. These figures, coupled with an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 18.27, raise the question of whether the stock is fairly valued at its current market price. In this analysis, we delve into the fundamentals of Virtus Investment Partners' valuation, inviting readers to explore the intricacies that determine its market position.

Company Introduction

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides specialized investment management services, catering to both individuals and institutions. Its offerings span across various fund types, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Operating predominantly in the US, Virtus Investment Partners generates revenue through a mix of investment management fees, distribution and service fees, and administration and shareholder service fees. With a current stock price of $236.44 and a GF Value of $216.07, we aim to dissect whether the market has accurately priced the company's shares.

1737843236531138560.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, grounded in a methodology that encompasses historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, as well as projected future business outcomes. Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS, Financial) is currently deemed fairly valued according to the GF Value, with a market cap of $1.70 billion. This assessment suggests that the long-term return on Virtus Investment Partners stock should align closely with the company's growth rate.

1737843213177253888.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is essential to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Virtus Investment Partners' financial strength, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, falls short when compared to 78.03% of its industry peers. This places the company's overall financial strength at a modest 4 out of 10, hinting at potential vulnerabilities in its financial structure.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's stability and lessens the risk for investors. Virtus Investment Partners has maintained profitability for the past decade, with a revenue of $824.80 million and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $18.27 over the last twelve months. Its operating margin of 17.31% ranks well within its industry, and the company's overall profitability score of 9 out of 10 signifies robust profitability.

When it comes to growth, Virtus Investment Partners boasts a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 19%, surpassing a majority of its industry counterparts. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 5.8% indicates a middle-of-the-road performance in terms of profitability growth.

ROIC vs WACC

An insightful way to gauge a company's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient capital management. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an ROIC of 3.21, which falls below its WACC of 8.67, suggesting that the company may not be generating sufficient returns on its investments.

1737843392114651136.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS, Financial) appears to be fairly valued in the current market. While the company demonstrates strong profitability, its financial condition raises concerns, and its growth is somewhat lackluster compared to industry standards. For a deeper understanding of Virtus Investment Partners' financial health, interested parties can review the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.