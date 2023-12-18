On December 18, 2023, Director Lawrence Schorr sold 3,174 shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,174 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 15 insider sells and only 3 insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc were trading at $143.13, giving the company a market cap of $11.999 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.09, which is below both the industry median of 17.4 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $143.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $143.32, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

