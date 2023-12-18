QuinStreet Inc CFO Gregory Wong Sells 33,010 Shares

On December 18, 2023, Gregory Wong, the CFO of QuinStreet Inc (QNST, Financial), sold 33,010 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider trades over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 103,010 shares and has not made any purchases.

QuinStreet Inc is a performance marketing company that provides customer acquisition services for its clients. The company specializes in matching targeted audiences with providers in various markets, including financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology.

The insider transaction history for QuinStreet Inc shows a pattern of insider activity over the past year, with 8 insider buys and 4 insider sells. The recent sale by the CFO is part of this ongoing trend of insider transactions.

On the valuation front, QuinStreet Inc's shares were trading at $12.87 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $703.525 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.88, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $14.68.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. The recent sale by the CFO of QuinStreet Inc may be of interest to stakeholders tracking the company's financial and stock performance.

