Carnival Corp (CCL) Reports Record Revenues and Strong Bookings in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Positive Adjusted Net Income and Momentum Towards SEA Change Targets

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Record full year revenues of $21.6 billion and Q4 revenues of $5.4 billion.
  • Net Income: U.S. GAAP net loss of $74 million for the full year; adjusted net income of $1 million.
  • Liquidity: Ended the year with $5.4 billion in liquidity.
  • Bookings: Best booked position on record for both price and occupancy entering 2024.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced debt balance by $4.6 billion from its peak in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $946 million for Q4, exceeding guidance.
  • Outlook: Expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.6 billion for 2024.
Article's Main Image

On December 21, 2023, Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, which is the largest global cruise operator with a fleet of 90 ships under various prestigious brands, reported record revenues and a positive trajectory in bookings, signaling a robust recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) achieved an all-time high in full year revenues, reaching $21.6 billion, with a significant contribution from the fourth quarter's record revenues of $5.4 billion. The company's U.S. GAAP net loss for the full year was $74 million, but it managed to report a positive adjusted net income of $1 million, outperforming the September guidance range. Despite these achievements, Carnival Corp (CCL) faced challenges, including a net loss and increased cruise costs per ALBD by 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. These challenges underscore the importance of maintaining operational efficiency and cost control in a competitive travel and leisure industry.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The company's financial achievements, particularly the record-breaking booking volumes around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, highlight the strong consumer demand for cruise vacations and the effectiveness of Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial)'s marketing strategies. The record revenues and robust bookings are critical for the company's continued growth and are indicative of a healthy recovery within the travel and leisure industry.

Key Financial Metrics and Commentary

Key financial details from the income statement and balance sheet include a full year cash from operations of $4.3 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $2.1 billion. The company also made significant debt payments totaling $6 billion, reducing its debt balance and ending the year with a strong liquidity position. These metrics are important as they reflect the company's ability to generate cash, manage debt, and maintain financial flexibility.

"We ended the year on a high note with another record-breaking quarter that exceeded expectations and achieved positive full year adjusted net income. We consistently outperformed in all four quarters of the year, buoyed by a strengthening demand environment across all our brands," said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc.

Financial Tables Summary

The earnings report included detailed financial tables, which can be summarized as follows:

Financial Metric Q4 2023 Full Year 2023
Revenues $5.4 billion $21.6 billion
U.S. GAAP Net Loss $(48) million $(74) million
Adjusted Net Income $(90) million $1 million
Liquidity $5.4 billion
Debt Payments $6 billion
Adjusted EBITDA $946 million N/A

Company Performance Analysis

Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial)'s performance in 2023 demonstrates a strong recovery trajectory with record revenues and a solid booked position for 2024. The company's ability to generate positive adjusted net income despite a challenging economic environment is commendable. The focus on reducing debt and increasing liquidity positions Carnival Corp (CCL) well for future growth and operational stability.

The outlook for 2024 is optimistic, with the company expecting a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA and a return to historical occupancy levels. Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial)'s commitment to sustainability, as evidenced by its progress towards GHG emission reduction goals, also enhances its corporate responsibility profile and aligns with evolving consumer preferences.

Overall, Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial)'s financial results reflect a resilient business model and a promising future for the company and its stakeholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carnival Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.