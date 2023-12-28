Melvin Martin, President of Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial), executed a sale of 6,967 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Darden Restaurants Inc operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As a multi-brand restaurant operator, it owns several well-known brands including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's. The company's business model focuses on delivering a high-quality dining experience along with a variety of culinary choices to meet diverse consumer tastes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,234 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction on December 19 represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Darden Restaurants Inc shows a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a possible consensus among insiders about the stock's prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Darden Restaurants Inc were trading at $165.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.56, which is below the industry median of 22.92 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.94, with a share price of $165.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $176.08, indicating that Darden Restaurants Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.