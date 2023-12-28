Texas Roadhouse Inc CEO Gerald Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares

Gerald Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. Texas Roadhouse Inc is a full-service restaurant chain known for its steaks and Western-themed decor. The company operates primarily in the United States but also has international locations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as there have been no insider buys recorded over the past year. In contrast, there have been 11 insider sells during the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc were trading at $118.26, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.979 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.53, surpassing both the industry median of 22.92 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $123.63, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, indicating that Texas Roadhouse Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Texas Roadhouse Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership