Automatic Data Processing (ADP): A Closer Look at Its Market Valuation

Is Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Undervalued? An Analysis of Its Financial Health and Growth Prospects

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of 1.4% and a 3-month decline of 3.49% in its stock value, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.41. Investors may wonder if this presents a buying opportunity or if caution is warranted. The crux of the matter lies in whether the stock is modestly undervalued, and this article intends to explore Automatic Data Processing's valuation in depth. Read on for a detailed analysis of the factors that contribute to the current valuation of ADP.

Company Introduction

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial) is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions. Founded in 1949, ADP services a vast range of clients from small businesses to global enterprises. The company's offerings span payroll services, human capital management, human resources outsourcing, as well as insurance and retirement services. The smaller, yet rapidly growing professional employer organization segment delivers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. With a market cap of $94.20 billion and sales of $17.40 billion, ADP's financial footprint is significant. The company's stock price currently stands at $228.99, which warrants a comparison with the GF Value, an estimated fair value, to determine if the stock is trading at a fair price.

1738031638874484736.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the stock's ideal trading value. When a stock's price is significantly above this line, it is considered overvalued and may yield poorer future returns. Conversely, if the price is below the line, the stock may offer higher future returns.

At a price of $228.99 per share and a market cap of $94.20 billion, Automatic Data Processing appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the stock may provide a higher long-term return than its business growth alone would indicate.

1738031617680666624.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must assess a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insight into a company's financial robustness. Automatic Data Processing has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.43, ranking below 63.78% of its peers in the Business Services industry. With a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, ADP's financial condition is fair.

1738031657539137536.png

Profitability and Growth

A company's profitability is a critical indicator of its risk profile and performance potential. Automatic Data Processing has sustained profitability over the past decade, with impressive revenues of $17.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.41 in the last 12 months. Its operating margin of 21.39% outperforms 87.27% of the companies in the Business Services industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is also a vital component of valuation. Automatic Data Processing's average annual revenue growth rate is 8.4%, which fares well against 60.96% of companies in its industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 13.1% is better than 55.97% of the companies in the Business Services sector.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides further insight into profitability. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, ADP's ROIC is 5.85, while its WACC is 9.77, indicating a potential area for improvement.

1738031675306209280.png

Conclusion

In summary, Automatic Data Processing's stock appears modestly undervalued, which may signal an attractive investment opportunity. The company's financial condition is fair, while its profitability and growth prospects are strong. For a more detailed financial history of ADP, interested investors can review the 30-Year Financials here.

Discover High-Quality Investments

To explore high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.