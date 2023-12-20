On December 20, 2023, Devin Stockfish, President and CEO of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY), sold 29,008 shares of the company according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 30,808 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Weyerhaeuser Co is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the timberland business. The company owns or controls acres of timberlands and operates under a sustainable forest stewardship model. It is also engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products.

The insider transaction history for Weyerhaeuser Co shows a pattern of insider sales with no insider buys over the past year. There have been 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys during this timeframe.

On the valuation front, shares of Weyerhaeuser Co were trading at $34.54 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $24.90 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 39.21, which is above both the industry median of 17.59 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $34.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.05, Weyerhaeuser Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership