On December 20, 2023, Karen Daniel, a director at Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial), sold 14,073 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider sales over the past year, with the insider having sold a total of 14,073 shares and having made no purchases of the company's stock during this period.

Teladoc Health Inc is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company that provides a platform for remote medical consultations via phone, video calls, and a proprietary app. The company's services enable patients to receive healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, which has become increasingly relevant in the context of the global health landscape.

The insider transaction history at Teladoc Health Inc reveals a trend of insider sales, with no insider buys recorded over the past year and a total of 62 insider sells during the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Teladoc Health Inc's shares were trading at $21.41 each on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.523 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.45, with a GuruFocus Value of $47.51, indicating that Teladoc Health Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

